Turkey and Beef Stuffed Cabbage

0

Turkey and Beef Stuffed Cabbage

Ingredients:

  • 1 head of cabbage
  • ½ pound lean ground beef
  • ½ pound ground turkey
  • 1 small onion, minced
  • 1 slice stale whole wheat bread, crumbled
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • ¼ cup water
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 can (16 ounces) diced tomatoes
  • 1 small onion, sliced
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 medium carrot, sliced
  • 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
  • 2 Tbsp. brown sugar
  • 1 Tbsp. cornstarch

Directions:

  1. Rinse and core cabbage. Carefully remove 10 outer leaves, place in saucepan and cover with boiling water. Simmer 5 minutes. Remove and drain cooked cabbage leaves on paper toweling.
  2. Shred ½ cup of raw cabbage and set aside.
  3. Brown ground beef and turkey, and minced onion in skillet. Drain fat.
  4. Place cooked and drained meat mixture, bread crumbs, water and pepper in mixing bowl.
  5. Drain tomatoes, reserving liquid, and add ½ cup tomato juice from can to meat mixture. Mix well; then place ¼ cup filling on each parboiled, drained cabbage leaf. Place folded side down in skillet.
  6. Add tomatoes, sliced onion, water, shredded cabbage, and carrot. Cover and simmer about 1 hour (or until cabbage is tender), basting occasionally.
  7. Remove cabbage rolls to serving platter, and keep warm.
  8. Mix lemon juice, brown sugar and cornstarch and cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened and clear. Serve over cabbage rolls.

