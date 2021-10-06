Turkey and Beef Stuffed Cabbage
Ingredients:
- 1 head of cabbage
- ½ pound lean ground beef
- ½ pound ground turkey
- 1 small onion, minced
- 1 slice stale whole wheat bread, crumbled
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- ¼ cup water
- 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 can (16 ounces) diced tomatoes
- 1 small onion, sliced
- 1 cup water
- 1 medium carrot, sliced
- 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 2 Tbsp. brown sugar
- 1 Tbsp. cornstarch
Directions:
- Rinse and core cabbage. Carefully remove 10 outer leaves, place in saucepan and cover with boiling water. Simmer 5 minutes. Remove and drain cooked cabbage leaves on paper toweling.
- Shred ½ cup of raw cabbage and set aside.
- Brown ground beef and turkey, and minced onion in skillet. Drain fat.
- Place cooked and drained meat mixture, bread crumbs, water and pepper in mixing bowl.
- Drain tomatoes, reserving liquid, and add ½ cup tomato juice from can to meat mixture. Mix well; then place ¼ cup filling on each parboiled, drained cabbage leaf. Place folded side down in skillet.
- Add tomatoes, sliced onion, water, shredded cabbage, and carrot. Cover and simmer about 1 hour (or until cabbage is tender), basting occasionally.
- Remove cabbage rolls to serving platter, and keep warm.
- Mix lemon juice, brown sugar and cornstarch and cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened and clear. Serve over cabbage rolls.
