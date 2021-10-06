Unstuffed Cabbage Rolls

By -
0
0

Unstuffed Cabbage Rolls

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound ground turkey breast
  • ½ head of cabbage, sliced
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 2 stalks of celery, chopped
  • 3 carrots, chopped
  • 1 red bell pepper
  • 2 tablespoons minced garlic
  • 2 cups tomato sauce
  • 28 ounces canned diced tomato, drained
  • 2 tsp. low sodium Worcestershire
  • 1 tsp. cumin
  • ½ tsp. powdered ginger
  • ½ tsp. celery salt
  • ½ tsp. onion powder
  • ½ tsp. cinnamon
  • ½ tsp. Italian seasoning
  • ½ tsp. seasoned salt

Directions:

  1. Spray large skillet with cooking spray. Add onions and meat. Cook over medium heat until meat is browned. Set aside.
  2. In same skillet, combine all other ingredients. Cover and let cook over medium for 10 minutes.
  3. Add the meat and onion to the skillet. Cover and cook until cabbage is wilted. Serve warm.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.