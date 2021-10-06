Unstuffed Cabbage Rolls
Ingredients:
- 1 pound ground turkey breast
- ½ head of cabbage, sliced
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 stalks of celery, chopped
- 3 carrots, chopped
- 1 red bell pepper
- 2 tablespoons minced garlic
- 2 cups tomato sauce
- 28 ounces canned diced tomato, drained
- 2 tsp. low sodium Worcestershire
- 1 tsp. cumin
- ½ tsp. powdered ginger
- ½ tsp. celery salt
- ½ tsp. onion powder
- ½ tsp. cinnamon
- ½ tsp. Italian seasoning
- ½ tsp. seasoned salt
Directions:
- Spray large skillet with cooking spray. Add onions and meat. Cook over medium heat until meat is browned. Set aside.
- In same skillet, combine all other ingredients. Cover and let cook over medium for 10 minutes.
- Add the meat and onion to the skillet. Cover and cook until cabbage is wilted. Serve warm.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!