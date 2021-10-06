Tender Texas Cabbage Salad

3 cups Cabbage – sliced and cut crosswise into pieces about 1/4″ x 2″ – include green leaves from the outside of the cabbage.

1 to 2 Tbsp. Jalapeno Peppers – finely chopped without seeds (the salad should be just barely hot)

1/2 tsp. Salt

1/4 c. Sweet Pepper – red, diced

4 Scallions – sliced across including the tender parts of the green top

3 Tbsp. Olive Oil

1 Tbsp.. Rice Vinegar

2 Limes – fresh, juiced (use juice only)

3 Tbsp. Parsley – fresh, coarsely chopped

2 Tbsp. Cilantro – coarsely chopped