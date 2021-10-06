Tender Texas Cabbage Salad

Tender Texas Cabbage Salad

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups Cabbage – sliced and cut crosswise into pieces about 1/4″ x 2″ – include green leaves from the outside of the cabbage.
  • 1 to 2 Tbsp. Jalapeno Peppers – finely chopped without seeds (the salad should be just barely hot)
  • 1/2 tsp. Salt
  • 1/4 c. Sweet Pepper – red, diced
  • 4 Scallions – sliced across including the tender parts of the green top
  • 3 Tbsp. Olive Oil
  • 1 Tbsp.. Rice Vinegar
  • 2 Limes – fresh, juiced (use juice only)
  • 3 Tbsp. Parsley – fresh, coarsely chopped
  • 2 Tbsp. Cilantro – coarsely chopped
  • Red Pepper Flakes (optional)

Directions:

  1. In a bowl, stir together the cabbage, jalapeno and salt. Let sit about 10 minutes to wilt a little. Add remaining ingredients and let it sit another 10 minutes, then taste to see if it needs more salt or lime juice. You should have just a little heat from the jalapeno. Adjust heat with additional jalapeno or red pepper flakes. Serve cool or at room temperature.

