Tender Texas Cabbage Salad
Ingredients:
- 3 cups Cabbage – sliced and cut crosswise into pieces about 1/4″ x 2″ – include green leaves from the outside of the cabbage.
- 1 to 2 Tbsp. Jalapeno Peppers – finely chopped without seeds (the salad should be just barely hot)
- 1/2 tsp. Salt
- 1/4 c. Sweet Pepper – red, diced
- 4 Scallions – sliced across including the tender parts of the green top
- 3 Tbsp. Olive Oil
- 1 Tbsp.. Rice Vinegar
- 2 Limes – fresh, juiced (use juice only)
- 3 Tbsp. Parsley – fresh, coarsely chopped
- 2 Tbsp. Cilantro – coarsely chopped
- Red Pepper Flakes (optional)
Directions:
- In a bowl, stir together the cabbage, jalapeno and salt. Let sit about 10 minutes to wilt a little. Add remaining ingredients and let it sit another 10 minutes, then taste to see if it needs more salt or lime juice. You should have just a little heat from the jalapeno. Adjust heat with additional jalapeno or red pepper flakes. Serve cool or at room temperature.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!