Submitted by: Anna Miller of Zanesville, OH
An Old-Time Favorite

Filling:

  • 1 cup white sugar
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups water
  • 1 egg, well beaten
  • 1 cup light Karo (or a comparable brand containing no water)
  • 1 Tbsp. vanilla

Crumb topping:

  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup butter or margarine
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1 tsp. cream of tartar (scant)

Directions:

  1. In a heavy saucepan, combine sugar and flour, then add the water, beaten egg and corn syrup. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened. Add vanilla, set aside to cool.
  2. Combine the topping ingredients to form crumbs; set aside.
  3. When filling is cooled down to room temperature or less, divide the filling into two unbaked crusts.
  4. Divide the crumb topping on top of the filling, then bake slowly at 325°F for about 1 hour, until lightly browned.

