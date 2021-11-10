Vanilla Crumb Pie
Submitted by: Anna Miller of Zanesville, OH
An Old-Time Favorite
Filling:
- 1 cup white sugar
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 cups water
- 1 egg, well beaten
- 1 cup light Karo (or a comparable brand containing no water)
- 1 Tbsp. vanilla
Crumb topping:
- 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup butter or margarine
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. cream of tartar (scant)
Directions:
- In a heavy saucepan, combine sugar and flour, then add the water, beaten egg and corn syrup. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened. Add vanilla, set aside to cool.
- Combine the topping ingredients to form crumbs; set aside.
- When filling is cooled down to room temperature or less, divide the filling into two unbaked crusts.
- Divide the crumb topping on top of the filling, then bake slowly at 325°F for about 1 hour, until lightly browned.
