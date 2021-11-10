Homemade Pie crust
Ingredients:
Directions:
- Place butter and flour into freezer for 30 minutes before starting crust process (you want them as cold as possible).
- In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, and salt. Add butter and, using your hands, mix together until pea-sized and some slightly larger pieces form. Add vinegar and then ice water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until dough starts to come together and is moist but not wet and sticky. Mixture will be crumbly.
- Turn dough onto a lightly floured surface and form into a ball. Flatten into a disk, making sure there are no/minimal cracks.
- Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until dough is very cold, at least 2 hours or up to overnight. This recipe doubles easily if making top crust.
