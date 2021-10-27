Venison Cabbage Rolls
Ingredients:
- 12 large cabbage leaves
- 1 ½ lbs. ground venison
- ¼ cup grated onion
- 4 Tbsp. butter
- 2 Tbsp. Italian seasoning
- 1 ½ cups cooked rice
- 1/8 tsp. pepper
- 2 cans (15 ounces each) low-sodium tomato sauce
- Toothpicks
Directions:
- Place cabbage leaves in boiling water until tender, drain, and dry.
- Brown venison and onion in butter. Mix in the Italian seasoning, rice, salt, and pepper.
- Spoon about 2 tablespoons of meat mixture in center of a leaf and fold the leaf over, tucking in the ends and securing with a toothpick. Repeat for all cabbage leaves.
- Place filled cabbage leaves in a 9-by-13-inch casserole dish and pour tomato sauce on top. Cover with a lid or aluminum foil, and bake at 325°F for 45 minutes.
