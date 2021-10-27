Venison Cabbage Rolls

Ingredients:

  • 12 large cabbage leaves
  • 1 ½ lbs. ground venison
  • ¼ cup grated onion
  • 4 Tbsp. butter
  • 2 Tbsp. Italian seasoning
  • 1 ½ cups cooked rice
  • 1/8 tsp. pepper
  • 2 cans (15 ounces each) low-sodium tomato sauce
  • Toothpicks

Directions:

  1. Place cabbage leaves in boiling water until tender, drain, and dry.
  2. Brown venison and onion in butter. Mix in the Italian seasoning, rice, salt, and pepper.
  3. Spoon about 2 tablespoons of meat mixture in center of a leaf and fold the leaf over, tucking in the ends and securing with a toothpick. Repeat for all cabbage leaves.
  4. Place filled cabbage leaves in a 9-by-13-inch casserole dish and pour tomato sauce on top. Cover with a lid or aluminum foil, and bake at 325°F for 45 minutes.

