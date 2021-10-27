BBQ Venison Meatballs

Yield: 6 servings

Meatballs:

  • 1 pound ground venison (may substitute elk or beef)
  • ½ cup 2% milk
  • ¾ cup rolled oats
  • ½ cup minced fresh onion
  • ¼ tsp. salt
  • ¼ tsp. black pepper

    • Sauce:

    • 1 cup ketchup
    • ½ cup water
    • ½ cup grated onion
    • 2 Tbsp. vinegar
    • ¼ cup brown sugar
    • ¼ tsp. black pepper

    Directions:

    1. Combine venison, milk, oats, onion, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Use a sturdy spoon or clean hands to mix well. Shape meat mixture into 12 1-inch balls, and place in a shallow 9-by-13-inch baking pan.
    2. Combine all the sauce ingredients in a bowl and stir well. Pour sauce over meatballs.
    3. Bake uncovered at 350°F for 1 hour, turning over twice.

