BBQ Venison Meatballs
Yield: 6 servings
Meatballs:
- 1 pound ground venison (may substitute elk or beef)
- ½ cup 2% milk
- ¾ cup rolled oats
- ½ cup minced fresh onion
- ¼ tsp. salt
- ¼ tsp. black pepper
- 1 cup ketchup
- ½ cup water
- ½ cup grated onion
- 2 Tbsp. vinegar
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- ¼ tsp. black pepper
- Combine venison, milk, oats, onion, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Use a sturdy spoon or clean hands to mix well. Shape meat mixture into 12 1-inch balls, and place in a shallow 9-by-13-inch baking pan.
- Combine all the sauce ingredients in a bowl and stir well. Pour sauce over meatballs.
- Bake uncovered at 350°F for 1 hour, turning over twice.
Sauce:
Directions:
