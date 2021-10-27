Slow Cooker Venison Enchiladas

Slow Cooker Venison Enchiladas with a side of peas and watermelon

Slow Cooker Venison Enchiladas

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. ground venison
  • ½ cup chopped green pepper
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 1 can (16 ounces) kidney beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 can (10 ounces) diced tomatoes with green chilies, undrained
  • 1/3 cup water
  • ½ tsp. cumin
  • ¾ tsp. chili powder
  • ¼ tsp. pepper
  • 6 corn tortillas
  • 1 cup colby jack cheese, shredded

Directions:

  1. In a large skillet, cook meat, green pepper, and onion until meat is browned. Add the beans, tomatoes, water, cumin, chili powder, and pepper, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer for 15 minutes.
  2. In a slow cooker, layer 1/3 of meat mixture, 2 tortillas and 1/3 cup of cheese. Repeat the layers 3 times. Cover and cook on low for 5 to 7 hours.

