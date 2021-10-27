Slow Cooker Venison Enchiladas
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. ground venison
- ½ cup chopped green pepper
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 1 can (16 ounces) kidney beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 can (10 ounces) diced tomatoes with green chilies, undrained
- 1/3 cup water
- ½ tsp. cumin
- ¾ tsp. chili powder
- ¼ tsp. pepper
- 6 corn tortillas
- 1 cup colby jack cheese, shredded
Directions:
- In a large skillet, cook meat, green pepper, and onion until meat is browned. Add the beans, tomatoes, water, cumin, chili powder, and pepper, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer for 15 minutes.
- In a slow cooker, layer 1/3 of meat mixture, 2 tortillas and 1/3 cup of cheese. Repeat the layers 3 times. Cover and cook on low for 5 to 7 hours.
