Venison Stroganoff
Ingredients:
- 1½ pounds venison steak, cut in thin strips
- 3 tablespoons flour
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 3 tablespoons butter or margarine
- 2 cups sliced mushrooms
- 1 large sliced onion
- ¼ cup flour
- 2 cups beef broth
- ¼ cup white wine
- 1/8 cup tomato paste
- 2 cups sour cream
- 1 pkg. egg noodles, cooked
Directions:
- Mix 3 tablespoons flour, salt and pepper; add venison strips and roll to coat. Melt butter in a large skillet. Add venison and cook over medium high heat until browned.
- Remove meat and add mushrooms and onions. Stir in remaining flour. Add broth, wine and tomato paste and stir.
- Return the venison to the skillet and simmer gently for about 10 minutes, until heated through.
- Add the sour cream and stir until well mixed. Serve the stroganoff over hot cooked noodles.
