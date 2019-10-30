Venison Stroganoff

Ingredients:

  • 1½ pounds venison steak, cut in thin strips
  • 3 tablespoons flour
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon pepper
  • 3 tablespoons butter or margarine
  • 2 cups sliced mushrooms
  • 1 large sliced onion
  • ¼ cup flour
  • 2 cups beef broth
  • ¼ cup white wine
  • 1/8 cup tomato paste
  • 2 cups sour cream
  • 1 pkg. egg noodles, cooked

Directions:

  1. Mix 3 tablespoons flour, salt and pepper; add venison strips and roll to coat. Melt butter in a large skillet. Add venison and cook over medium high heat until browned.
  2. Remove meat and add mushrooms and onions. Stir in remaining flour. Add broth, wine and tomato paste and stir.
  3. Return the venison to the skillet and simmer gently for about 10 minutes, until heated through.
  4. Add the sour cream and stir until well mixed. Serve the stroganoff over hot cooked noodles.

