Million Dollar Stew
Ingredients:
- 1-2 pounds venison
- 2 cans condensed cream of mushroom soup
- 1 envelope dry onion-mushroom soup mix
- 4-5 skinned & cubed potatoes
- 1 cup of water
Directions:
- After removing all fat and tendons, cut venison into slices or chunks (1/2″ across grain) and soak in several rinses of fresh water. Drain venison and place in slow cooker.
- Add cubed potatoes and cover with cream of mushroom soup. Sprinkle dry onion-mushroom soup mix on top and add cup of water.
- Cook on low or medium overnight (approximately eight hours) and stir several times while cooking. Venison should fall apart when done. Make enough for the next day because this stew is even better when heated again.
