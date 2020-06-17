Virginia’s Salad

Virginia’s Salad

Ingredients:

  • 2 packages spinach
  • 1/2 package croutons
  • 1/4 lb. bacon, crumbles
  • 4 hard cooked eggs, cut up

Dressing:

  • 1/2 onion, cut up
  • 1/3 cup oil
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1/4 tsp. pepper
  • 2/3 cup sugar
  • 1/3 cup vinegar
  • 1 tsp. celery seed
  • 1 Tbsp. prepared mustard

Directions:

  1. Put onion, oil, salt, pepper, sugar, vinegar, celery seed and mustard into blender. Mix well. Toss with the spinach, croutons, bacon and hard cooked eggs.

