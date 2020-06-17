Virginia’s Salad
Ingredients:
- 2 packages spinach
- 1/2 package croutons
- 1/4 lb. bacon, crumbles
- 4 hard cooked eggs, cut up
Dressing:
- 1/2 onion, cut up
- 1/3 cup oil
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- 2/3 cup sugar
- 1/3 cup vinegar
- 1 tsp. celery seed
- 1 Tbsp. prepared mustard
Directions:
- Put onion, oil, salt, pepper, sugar, vinegar, celery seed and mustard into blender. Mix well. Toss with the spinach, croutons, bacon and hard cooked eggs.
