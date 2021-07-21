Walleye Cakes
Ingredients:
- 1 lb walleye fillets, cut into chunks (substitute any other game fish)
- 1 small onion, diced
- 1 yellow bell pepper with seeds, stem, and ribs removed, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ Tbsp. seafood seasoning
- Olive oil
- 1 Tbsp. butter
Directions:
- Sauté onions and yellow bell pepper in a tablespoon of olive oil and the butter. Add garlic after 10 minutes. Continue to sauté until the onions have caramelized and have a golden-brown color. Set onions and peppers aside to cool.
- Use a food processor to blend fish into a paste.
- Mix the fish paste, onions and peppers, and seafood seasoning in a large bowl. After mixing well, form palm-sized patties.
- Add olive oil to the skillet and brown the walleye patties. Brown a few minutes on each side. Time will vary depending on the thickness of the patties.
- Serve with Thai chili sauce or other Asian style dipping sauces.
