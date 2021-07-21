Oven Baked Catfish

Oven Baked Catfish

Ingredients:

  • 1-1½ pounds catfish fillets
  • ½ cup low fat Greek yogurt
  • 1 Tbsp. fresh dill, finely chopped
  • 1 Tbsp. fresh parsley, finely chopped
  • 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
  • 1 cup panko bread crumbs
  • 2 Tbsp. finely grated Parmesan cheese
  • 2 Tbsp. sesame seeds
  • ¼-½ teaspoon Cajun seasoning
  • salt and pepper
  • lemon wedges

Directions:

  1. Heat oven to 400°F. Spray a large baking sheet with non-stick spray and set aside.
  2. Combine yogurt, dill, parsley, and lemon juice in a shallow bowl.
  3. In another shallow bowl, mix panko, Parmesan cheese, sesame seeds, and Cajun seasoning. Add dashes of salt and pepper as desired.
  4. Dip each fillet into the yogurt mixture, then roll in the panko mixture. Arrange the fillets in a single layer on baking sheet.
  5. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until fish is firm and beginning to flake with a golden-brown coating. Serve with additional lemon wedges.

