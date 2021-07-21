Oven Baked Catfish
Ingredients:
- 1-1½ pounds catfish fillets
- ½ cup low fat Greek yogurt
- 1 Tbsp. fresh dill, finely chopped
- 1 Tbsp. fresh parsley, finely chopped
- 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1 cup panko bread crumbs
- 2 Tbsp. finely grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 Tbsp. sesame seeds
- ¼-½ teaspoon Cajun seasoning
- salt and pepper
- lemon wedges
Directions:
- Heat oven to 400°F. Spray a large baking sheet with non-stick spray and set aside.
- Combine yogurt, dill, parsley, and lemon juice in a shallow bowl.
- In another shallow bowl, mix panko, Parmesan cheese, sesame seeds, and Cajun seasoning. Add dashes of salt and pepper as desired.
- Dip each fillet into the yogurt mixture, then roll in the panko mixture. Arrange the fillets in a single layer on baking sheet.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes or until fish is firm and beginning to flake with a golden-brown coating. Serve with additional lemon wedges.
