Coconut Fish with Piña Colada Sauce
Ingredients for Pina Colada Dipping Sauce:
- 1⁄2 cup sour cream
- 1⁄4 cup pina colada nonalcoholic drink mix
- 1⁄4 cup crushed pineapple (canned)
- 2 Tbsp. granulated sugar
Ingredients for Fish:
- 6 -8 cups canola oil (as required by fryer)
- 1 lb panfish fillets(or walleye)
- 1 1⁄2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 Tbsp. granulated sugar
- 1⁄4 tsp. salt
- 1 cup milk
- 2 Tbsp. Coconut Rum
- 1 cup panko Japanese-style bread crumbs
- 1⁄2 cup flaked coconut
Directions:
- Prepare pina colada dipping sauce first by combining all the ingredients.
- Cover and let chill in the fridge while you make the fish.
- Heat oil to 350°F.
- Measure 3/4 cup of flour into a medium bowl.
- In another medium bowl, mix together the remaining 3/4 cup flour, sugar, and salt. Stir in milk and rum to create a batter. Let stand for five minutes.
- While the batter rests, combine panko breadcrumbs and shredded coconut into a third medium bowl.
- To batter the fish, coat each one in flour, then wet batter, then coat with the panko/coconut mixture. Arrange fish on a plate until all are battered.
- Fry the fish by dropping six at a time into the hot oil for 2 to 3 minutes or until the fish are golden brown.
- Remove fish and place on a rack or paper towels to drain.
