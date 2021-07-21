Coconut Fish with Piña Colada Sauce

Coconut Fish with Piña Colada Sauce

Ingredients for Pina Colada Dipping Sauce:

  • 1⁄2 cup sour cream
  • 1⁄4 cup pina colada nonalcoholic drink mix
  • 1⁄4 cup crushed pineapple (canned)
  • 2 Tbsp. granulated sugar

Ingredients for Fish:

  • 6 -8 cups canola oil (as required by fryer)
  • 1 lb panfish fillets(or walleye)
  • 1 1⁄2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 Tbsp. granulated sugar
  • 1⁄4 tsp. salt
  • 1 cup milk
  • 2 Tbsp. Coconut Rum
  • 1 cup panko Japanese-style bread crumbs
  • 1⁄2 cup flaked coconut

Directions:

  1. Prepare pina colada dipping sauce first by combining all the ingredients.
  2. Cover and let chill in the fridge while you make the fish.
  3. Heat oil to 350°F.
  4. Measure 3/4 cup of flour into a medium bowl.
  5. In another medium bowl, mix together the remaining 3/4 cup flour, sugar, and salt. Stir in milk and rum to create a batter. Let stand for five minutes.
  6. While the batter rests, combine panko breadcrumbs and shredded coconut into a third medium bowl.
  7. To batter the fish, coat each one in flour, then wet batter, then coat with the panko/coconut mixture. Arrange fish on a plate until all are battered.
  8. Fry the fish by dropping six at a time into the hot oil for 2 to 3 minutes or until the fish are golden brown.
  9. Remove fish and place on a rack or paper towels to drain.

