Watermelon Basil Granita
Ingredients:
- 4 cups watermelon chunks, seeds removed
- 1 Tbsp. sugar
- 1 Tbsp. fresh lime juice
- 4 fresh basil leaves
Directions:
- Put the watermelon into a blender and puree to get about 3 cups of juice.
- Add the sugar, lime juice, and basil. Blend again, until the basil is finely chopped. Skim off the foam from the top.
- Pour the fruit mixture into an 8 x 8-inch baking pan, cover with plastic wrap, and place in the freezer.
- After 45 minutes, the mixture will start to form ice crystals. Stir with a fork to break up the crystals. It will resemble a slushy at this point.
- Freeze again, without stirring, for 2 hours more, until completely frozen. Use a fork to scrape the watermelon ice into fine shavings.
- Serve in ice cold glasses with small spoons.
