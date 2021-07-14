Spiced Cantaloupe Tea Loaf
Ingredients:
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 3/4 tsp. cinnamon ground
- 1 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. ginger ground
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 2 cups sugar granulated
- 3 large eggs
- 1 cup vegetable oil
- 2 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 3/4 cups cantaloupe ripe, grated (only the flesh)
Directions:
- Heat the oven to 350°F. Grease and flour two 5×8 inch loaf pans. Combine the flour, cinnamon, salt, ginger, baking soda, and baking powder in a medium bowl.
- With an electric mixer or a whisk, beat the sugar, eggs, oil, and vanilla in a bowl until well blended and slightly frothy. Fold in the grated cantaloupe. Add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture and fold until just blended; don’t overmix or your tea cakes will be tough.
- Divide the batter between the loaf pans and bake until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out dry, about 1 hour.
- Let cool on a rack, then invert. Serve just slightly warm or at room temperature.
