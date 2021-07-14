Spiced Cantaloupe Tea Loaf

Spiced Cantaloupe Tea Loaf

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 3/4 tsp. cinnamon ground
  • 1 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1 tsp. ginger ground
  • 1 tsp. baking soda
  • 1 tsp. baking powder
  • 2 cups sugar granulated
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 cup vegetable oil
  • 2 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 1 3/4 cups cantaloupe ripe, grated (only the flesh)

Directions:

  1. Heat the oven to 350°F. Grease and flour two 5×8 inch loaf pans. Combine the flour, cinnamon, salt, ginger, baking soda, and baking powder in a medium bowl.
  2. With an electric mixer or a whisk, beat the sugar, eggs, oil, and vanilla in a bowl until well blended and slightly frothy. Fold in the grated cantaloupe. Add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture and fold until just blended; don’t overmix or your tea cakes will be tough.
  3. Divide the batter between the loaf pans and bake until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out dry, about 1 hour.
  4. Let cool on a rack, then invert. Serve just slightly warm or at room temperature.

