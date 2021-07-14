Honeydew Sorbet

Honeydew Sorbet

Ingredients:

  • 1 honeydew melon
  • 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
  • 2 tsp. honey

Directions:

  1. Slice the honeydew into 1″ chunks and spread out on a baking sheet.
  2. Put it in the freezer for 4-6 hours until frozen.
  3. Once frozen, put the chunks in a blender or food processor with the lemon juice and honey.
  4. You may need to add a couple tablespoons of water to help it to start blending.
  5. Blend until smooth.
  6. Return to the freezer for 30 minutes until set.

