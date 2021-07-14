Honeydew Sorbet
Ingredients:
- 1 honeydew melon
- 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 2 tsp. honey
Directions:
- Slice the honeydew into 1″ chunks and spread out on a baking sheet.
- Put it in the freezer for 4-6 hours until frozen.
- Once frozen, put the chunks in a blender or food processor with the lemon juice and honey.
- You may need to add a couple tablespoons of water to help it to start blending.
- Blend until smooth.
- Return to the freezer for 30 minutes until set.
