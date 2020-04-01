Western Barbecued Spareribs
Yield: 4 servings
Ingredients:
- 3 1/2 to 4 lbs. spareribs
- 1/2 cup ketchup
- 1/3 cup cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1/4 cup worcestershire sauce
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard
- 1 to 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Directions:
- Cut ribs into serving-size pieces, simmer, covered, in about 2 inches salted water until tender, 1 – 1 1/2 hours. Drain.
- Combine remaining ingredients for barbecue sauce and brush on ribs.
- Grill over low coals or broil. Brush with sauce and turn frequently, 15-20 minutes or until crisp and browned.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!