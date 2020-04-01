Western Barbecued Spareribs

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients:

  • 3 1/2 to 4 lbs. spareribs
  • 1/2 cup ketchup
  • 1/3 cup cider vinegar
  • 2  tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup worcestershire sauce
  • 2 teaspoons lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard
  • 1 to 2 teaspoons chili powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Directions:

  1. Cut ribs into serving-size pieces, simmer, covered, in about 2 inches salted water until tender, 1 – 1 1/2 hours.  Drain. 
  2. Combine remaining ingredients for barbecue sauce and brush on ribs. 
  3. Grill over low coals or broil. Brush with sauce and turn frequently, 15-20 minutes or until crisp and browned. 

