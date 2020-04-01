White Chip Lemon Bars
Ingredients:
- 1 1/4 cups all purpose flour (divide into1 cup and 1/4 cup)
- 1 cup granulated sugar (divide into 1/4 cup and 3/4 cup)
- 1/3 cup butter, softened
- 3/4 cup white baking chips
- 2 eggs, slightly beaten
- 1/4 cup lemon juice
- 2 tsp. freshly grated lemon peel
- Powdered sugar to sprinkle on lemon bars
Directions:
- Heat oven to 350 degrees.
- Stir together 1 cup flour and 1/4 cup sugar in medium bowl. Cut in butter with pastry blender until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
- Press mixture into bottom of a 9” square baking pan. Bake 15 minutes or until lightly browned.
- Remove from oven and sprinkle with the white baking chips.
- In small mixing bowl, stir together eggs, lemon juice, lemon peel, remaining 1/4 cup flour and remaining 3/4 cup sugar; then pour carefully over chips and crust.
- Bake 15 minutes or until set. Cool slightly in pan on a wire rack. Sift with powdered sugar and then cool completely. Cut into bars and remove from pan.
