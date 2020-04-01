White Chip Lemon Bars

By -
0
25

White Chip Lemon Bars

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/4 cups all purpose flour (divide into1 cup and 1/4 cup)
  • 1 cup granulated sugar (divide into 1/4 cup and 3/4 cup)
  • 1/3 cup butter, softened
  • 3/4 cup white baking chips
  • 2 eggs, slightly beaten
  • 1/4 cup lemon juice
  • 2 tsp. freshly grated lemon peel
  • Powdered sugar to sprinkle on lemon bars

Directions:

  1. Heat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Stir together 1 cup flour and 1/4 cup sugar in medium bowl. Cut in butter with pastry blender until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
  3. Press mixture into bottom of a 9” square baking pan. Bake 15 minutes or until lightly browned.
  4. Remove from oven and sprinkle with the white baking chips.
  5. In small mixing bowl, stir together eggs, lemon juice, lemon peel, remaining 1/4 cup flour and remaining 3/4 cup sugar; then pour carefully over chips and crust.
  6. Bake 15 minutes or until set. Cool slightly in pan on a wire rack. Sift with powdered sugar and then cool completely. Cut into bars and remove from pan.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleWestern Barbecued Spareribs
Next articleSalsa Bean Dip

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.