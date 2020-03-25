Quick Garlic Mayonnaise
Ingredients:
- 2 or 3 fresh garlic cloves
- 1/4 cup commercial mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice, or to taste
Directions:
- Slice the garlic very thin. Pound the sliced garlic to a paste in a porcelain or marble mortar and pestle. There will be some small bits that do not completely break down. If you don’t have a mortar and pestle, mince the garlic very fine, then mash it well with the flat of a cleaver or large knife.
- Whisk the garlic into the mayonnaise.
- Add the olive oil in a fine stream, whisking continually.
- Whisk in the lemon juice.
- Use immediately or store in the refrigerator for 3 to 5 days.
