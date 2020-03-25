Quick Garlic Mayonnaise

Ingredients:

  • 2 or 3 fresh garlic cloves
  • 1/4 cup commercial mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons lemon juice, or to taste

Directions:

  1. Slice the garlic very thin. Pound the sliced garlic to a paste in a porcelain or marble mortar and pestle. There will be some small bits that do not completely break down. If you don’t have a mortar and pestle, mince the garlic very fine, then mash it well with the flat of a cleaver or large knife.
  2. Whisk the garlic into the mayonnaise.
  3. Add the olive oil in a fine stream, whisking continually.
  4. Whisk in the lemon juice.
  5. Use immediately or store in the refrigerator for 3 to 5 days.

