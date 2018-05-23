Western Burgers

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
  • 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded, chopped
  • 2 teaspoons chopped onion
  • 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 4 romaine or iceberg lettuce leaves
  • 1 tomato, sliced
  • 1 avocado, sliced
  • 1 onion, thinly sliced

Directions:

  1. Combine Ground Beef, jalapeño pepper, onion, cilantro, salt and black pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties.  Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill,  covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.
  2. Place each burger on lettuce leaf.  Evenly top with tomato, avocado and onion slices. 
  3. Wrap lettuce leaves around burgers.   

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

