Ingredients:
- 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
- 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded, chopped
- 2 teaspoons chopped onion
- 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh cilantro
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 4 romaine or iceberg lettuce leaves
- 1 tomato, sliced
- 1 avocado, sliced
- 1 onion, thinly sliced
Directions:
- Combine Ground Beef, jalapeño pepper, onion, cilantro, salt and black pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties. Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.
- Place each burger on lettuce leaf. Evenly top with tomato, avocado and onion slices.
- Wrap lettuce leaves around burgers.
Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
