Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 pounds peppered bacon thick-sliced
- 6 10-inch flour tortillas
- 6 tablespoons mayonnaise OR salad dressing
- 1 10-oz bag iceberg lettuce shredded
- 3 large tomatoes seeded and chopped
Directions:
- Place bacon slices side by side on griddle. Cook on medium heat until crisp and browned on both sides. Drain on paper towels; keep warm.
- For each wrap, place flour tortilla on plate; spread 1 tablespoon mayonnaise over top. Place 1 cup lettuce, about 1/2 of a tomato and 3 to 4 slices cooked bacon on top. Roll from one side to the other. Cut in half.
Serves 6.
Baked Bacon Option: Place bacon slices side by side on a rack in a shallow baking pan with sides. Bake in a 400º F. oven for 15 to 18 minutes or until crispy. Drain well on paper towels.
Variation: Add 2 peeled, seeded and chopped avocadoes or 1/2 cup chopped red and/or green bell pepper.
