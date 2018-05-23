Ingredients:

1 1/2 pounds peppered bacon thick-sliced

6 10-inch flour tortillas

6 tablespoons mayonnaise OR salad dressing

1 10-oz bag iceberg lettuce shredded

3 large tomatoes seeded and chopped

Directions:

Place bacon slices side by side on griddle. Cook on medium heat until crisp and browned on both sides. Drain on paper towels; keep warm. For each wrap, place flour tortilla on plate; spread 1 tablespoon mayonnaise over top. Place 1 cup lettuce, about 1/2 of a tomato and 3 to 4 slices cooked bacon on top. Roll from one side to the other. Cut in half.

Serves 6.

Baked Bacon Option: Place bacon slices side by side on a rack in a shallow baking pan with sides. Bake in a 400º F. oven for 15 to 18 minutes or until crispy. Drain well on paper towels.

Variation: Add 2 peeled, seeded and chopped avocadoes or 1/2 cup chopped red and/or green bell pepper.