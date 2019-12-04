White Chocolate Cereal Mix

Ingredients:

  • 36 ounces white chocolate chips (3 bags)
  • 11.4 ounce bag candy coated chocolate candies
  • 4 cups pretzels
  • 2 cups salted peanuts
  • 7 cups rice or corn cereal squares
  • 4 cups regular oat O’s cereal

Directions:

  1. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper; set aside.
  2. Place all ingredients except for chocolate candies and white chocolate into a very large bowl.
  3. Melt white chocolate over a double boiler until completely melted.
  4. Once the chocolate is melted, pour over mixture and gently stir with a spatula.
  5. Divide evenly on cookie sheets, spreading it out. Add chocolate candies to each batch and gently mix.
  6. Let the mix cool completely, 30-60 minutes, then break apart and serve!

