White Chocolate Cereal Mix
Ingredients:
- 36 ounces white chocolate chips (3 bags)
- 11.4 ounce bag candy coated chocolate candies
- 4 cups pretzels
- 2 cups salted peanuts
- 7 cups rice or corn cereal squares
- 4 cups regular oat O’s cereal
Directions:
- Line two baking sheets with parchment paper; set aside.
- Place all ingredients except for chocolate candies and white chocolate into a very large bowl.
- Melt white chocolate over a double boiler until completely melted.
- Once the chocolate is melted, pour over mixture and gently stir with a spatula.
- Divide evenly on cookie sheets, spreading it out. Add chocolate candies to each batch and gently mix.
- Let the mix cool completely, 30-60 minutes, then break apart and serve!
