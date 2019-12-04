Chocolate Covered Caramels
Ingredients:
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup light or dark brown sugar
- 1 ½ cup heavy cream
- 1/2 cup butter (1 stick)
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 8 ounces semisweet or bittersweet chocolate, chopped or use chocolate chips
- 1 tablespoon flaky or coarse sea salt
Directions:
- Line an 8 or 9 inch square baking pan with parchment paper and set next to stove.
- In a medium heavy bottom saucepan, add granulated sugar, brown sugar, heavy cream and butter. Measure vanilla and set next to stove.
- Set pan over medium heat and stir until sugar is dissolved and mixture is smooth. Insert a candy thermometer and continue to cook mixture, stirring often, on medium heat to 240-250°F (see notes), approximately 35 minutes. As soon as caramel reaches temperature remove from heat and stir in the vanilla extract.
- Working quickly, pour caramel into the prepared pan. Let caramel cool completely, about 1 hour at room temperature.
- Use parchment paper to lift caramel out of the pan and transfer to a cutting board. Slice into 1 inch pieces (or as desired) with a sharp knife.
- Melt chocolate in a heat proof bowl set over a bowl of simmering water, or in the microwave in 30 second bursts. Stir until smooth.
- Drop caramels into melted chocolate and use a fork to remove it from the bowl of chocolate, letting excess chocolate drop back into the pan.
- Place covered caramels on a pan lined with parchment paper or wax paper and sprinkle with some of the salt.
- Let cool for 20 minutes until chocolate is set. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to a few weeks.
