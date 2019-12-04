Chocolate Covered Caramels

Chocolate Covered Caramels

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup light or dark brown sugar
  • 1 ½ cup heavy cream
  • 1/2 cup butter (1 stick)
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 8 ounces semisweet or bittersweet chocolate, chopped or use chocolate chips
  • 1 tablespoon flaky or coarse sea salt

Directions:

  1. Line an 8 or 9 inch square baking pan with parchment paper and set next to stove.
  2. In a medium heavy bottom saucepan, add granulated sugar, brown sugar, heavy cream and butter. Measure vanilla and set next to stove.
  3. Set pan over medium heat and stir until sugar is dissolved and mixture is smooth. Insert a candy thermometer and continue to cook mixture, stirring often, on medium heat to 240-250°F (see notes), approximately 35 minutes. As soon as caramel reaches temperature remove from heat and stir in the vanilla extract.
  4. Working quickly, pour caramel into the prepared pan. Let caramel cool completely, about 1 hour at room temperature.
  5. Use parchment paper to lift caramel out of the pan and transfer to a cutting board. Slice into 1 inch pieces (or as desired) with a sharp knife.
  6. Melt chocolate in a heat proof bowl set over a bowl of simmering water, or in the microwave in 30 second bursts. Stir until smooth.
  7. Drop caramels into melted chocolate and use a fork to remove it from the bowl of chocolate, letting excess chocolate drop back into the pan.
  8. Place covered caramels on a pan lined with parchment paper or wax paper and sprinkle with some of the salt.
  9. Let cool for 20 minutes until chocolate is set. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to a few weeks.

