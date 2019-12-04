Popcorn Balls

Popcorn Balls

Ingredients:

  • 7 quarts popped popcorn
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 cup light corn syrup
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 3 tablespoons butter
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • Food coloring, optional
  • Festive sprinkles, optional

Directions:

  1. Place popcorn in a large baking pan; keep warm in a 200° oven.
  2. In a heavy saucepan, combine the sugar, corn syrup, water and salt. Cook over medium heat until a candy thermometer reads 235° (soft-ball stage). Remove from the heat.
  3. Add the butter, vanilla and food coloring if desired; stir until butter is melted.
  4. Immediately pour over popcorn and stir until evenly coated.
  5. When mixture is cool enough to handle, quickly shape into 3-in. balls, dipping hands in cold water to prevent sticking.
  6. Wrap each in wax paper for storage.

