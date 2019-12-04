Popcorn Balls
Ingredients:
- 7 quarts popped popcorn
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 cup light corn syrup
- 1/4 cup water
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Food coloring, optional
- Festive sprinkles, optional
Directions:
- Place popcorn in a large baking pan; keep warm in a 200° oven.
- In a heavy saucepan, combine the sugar, corn syrup, water and salt. Cook over medium heat until a candy thermometer reads 235° (soft-ball stage). Remove from the heat.
- Add the butter, vanilla and food coloring if desired; stir until butter is melted.
- Immediately pour over popcorn and stir until evenly coated.
- When mixture is cool enough to handle, quickly shape into 3-in. balls, dipping hands in cold water to prevent sticking.
- Wrap each in wax paper for storage.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!