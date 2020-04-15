Whole Wheat Cranberry Scones

By -
0
16

Whole Wheat Cranberry Scones

Ingredients:

  • ¾ cup fresh cranberries, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 ¾ cups 100% white whole wheat flour
  • 1/3 cup whole-grain cornmeal
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 2/3 cup low-fat buttermilk
  • ¼ cup canola oil
  • 2 egg whites
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 1 tablespoon orange zest
  • ¼ teaspoon baking soda
  • ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • ¼ teaspoon salt

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400° F.
  2. In a small bowl, combine the chopped cranberries and honey and set aside.
  3. In another small bowl, combine the flour, cornmeal and brown sugar.
  4. In a large bowl, add the remaining 8 ingredients; then add the cranberries and whisk to combine.
  5. Stir in the flour mixture to make the dough. The dough will seem dry, but do not over mix.
  6. Place the dough on a non-stick or parchment lined sheet pan and form an 8½ inch round. Using a floured knife, score the dough into 24 wedges; do not cut into separate sections because the scones will get over cooked.
  7. Bake for 14 to 16 minutes until golden brown. Remove and place on a wire rack to cool. Separate and enjoy!

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.