Whole Wheat Cranberry Scones
Ingredients:
- ¾ cup fresh cranberries, chopped
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 ¾ cups 100% white whole wheat flour
- 1/3 cup whole-grain cornmeal
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 2/3 cup low-fat buttermilk
- ¼ cup canola oil
- 2 egg whites
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1 tablespoon orange zest
- ¼ teaspoon baking soda
- ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- ¼ teaspoon salt
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400° F.
- In a small bowl, combine the chopped cranberries and honey and set aside.
- In another small bowl, combine the flour, cornmeal and brown sugar.
- In a large bowl, add the remaining 8 ingredients; then add the cranberries and whisk to combine.
- Stir in the flour mixture to make the dough. The dough will seem dry, but do not over mix.
- Place the dough on a non-stick or parchment lined sheet pan and form an 8½ inch round. Using a floured knife, score the dough into 24 wedges; do not cut into separate sections because the scones will get over cooked.
- Bake for 14 to 16 minutes until golden brown. Remove and place on a wire rack to cool. Separate and enjoy!
