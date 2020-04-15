Creamy Buttermilk-Herb Potato Salad

By -
0
9

Creamy Buttermilk-Herb Potato Salad
Yield: 8 cups

Ingredients:

  • 3 pounds small red and/or blue potatoes, quartered
  • ½ cup light sour cream
  • ⅓ cup fat-free buttermilk
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill
  • 1 ¼ teaspoons kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 large garlic clove, minced

Directions:

  1. Place potatoes in a Dutch oven or large pot, and cover with water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 15 minutes or until just tender; drain. Cool for 30 minutes.
  2. Combine light sour cream and remaining ingredients in a large bowl, and stir with a whisk. Add warm potatoes, toss gently to coat. Serve at room temperature or chilled.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.