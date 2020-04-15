Creamy Buttermilk-Herb Potato Salad
Yield: 8 cups
Ingredients:
- 3 pounds small red and/or blue potatoes, quartered
- ½ cup light sour cream
- ⅓ cup fat-free buttermilk
- ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill
- 1 ¼ teaspoons kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 large garlic clove, minced
Directions:
- Place potatoes in a Dutch oven or large pot, and cover with water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 15 minutes or until just tender; drain. Cool for 30 minutes.
- Combine light sour cream and remaining ingredients in a large bowl, and stir with a whisk. Add warm potatoes, toss gently to coat. Serve at room temperature or chilled.
