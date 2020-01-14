    Whole Wheat Spaghetti with Marinara and Turkey Meatballs

    By -
    0
    6

    Whole Wheat Spaghetti with Marinara and Turkey Meatballs

    Ingredients:

    • 14 oz. canned, no-salt-added, or, low-sodium, sliced carrots
    • 14.4 oz. packaged, frozen pepper stir-fry (onions and peppers) (thawed)
    • 1 medium zucchini (chopped)
    • 4 cloves fresh garlic (minced) OR 2 tsp. jarred, minced garlic
    • 52 oz. cubed, no-salt-added, or, low-sodium tomatoes (crushed)
    • 2 tsp. salt-free, dried Italian spice blend
    • 1 lb. extra-lean or fat-free ground turkey breast (95%-99% lean)
    • 1/4 tsp. Black pepper
    • 1/2 cup multigrain cereal flakes (crushed, optional)
    • 1 tsp. dried parsley 1 lb. whole-wheat spaghetti

    Directions:

    1. Marinara Sauce: In a large pot (not over any heat yet), add carrots. Use a fork or potato masher to mash.
    2. Add stir-fry vegetables, zucchini, garlic, crushed tomatoes, and spice blend. Bring to a boil over high heat.
    3. Cover, and reduce heat to medium-low so sauce is simmering.
    4. Turkey Meatballs: In a bowl, combine turkey, pepper, cereal and parsley.
    5. Form meat mixture into golf-size meatballs to make about 20 to 25 meatballs.
    6. Add meatballs into the simmering sauce, trying to get the majority of meatballs covered by sauce.
    7. Cover and cook until meatballs are cooked through, about 20 to 25 minutes. Make spaghetti according to package directions (omitting the salt).
    8. Serve with marinara and meatballs.  Serves 6.

     

    STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

    Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

    SHARE
    Previous articleChicken, Mushroom and Barley Soup
    Next articleParmesan Roasted Cauliflower

    NO COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY

    We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

    Receive emails as this discussion progresses.