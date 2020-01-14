Whole Wheat Spaghetti with Marinara and Turkey Meatballs
Ingredients:
- 14 oz. canned, no-salt-added, or, low-sodium, sliced carrots
- 14.4 oz. packaged, frozen pepper stir-fry (onions and peppers) (thawed)
- 1 medium zucchini (chopped)
- 4 cloves fresh garlic (minced) OR 2 tsp. jarred, minced garlic
- 52 oz. cubed, no-salt-added, or, low-sodium tomatoes (crushed)
- 2 tsp. salt-free, dried Italian spice blend
- 1 lb. extra-lean or fat-free ground turkey breast (95%-99% lean)
- 1/4 tsp. Black pepper
- 1/2 cup multigrain cereal flakes (crushed, optional)
- 1 tsp. dried parsley 1 lb. whole-wheat spaghetti
Directions:
- Marinara Sauce: In a large pot (not over any heat yet), add carrots. Use a fork or potato masher to mash.
- Add stir-fry vegetables, zucchini, garlic, crushed tomatoes, and spice blend. Bring to a boil over high heat.
- Cover, and reduce heat to medium-low so sauce is simmering.
- Turkey Meatballs: In a bowl, combine turkey, pepper, cereal and parsley.
- Form meat mixture into golf-size meatballs to make about 20 to 25 meatballs.
- Add meatballs into the simmering sauce, trying to get the majority of meatballs covered by sauce.
- Cover and cook until meatballs are cooked through, about 20 to 25 minutes. Make spaghetti according to package directions (omitting the salt).
- Serve with marinara and meatballs. Serves 6.
