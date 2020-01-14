Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups cauliflower florets (6 ounces)
- 2 tsp. grated, reduced-fat Parmesan cheese
- 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 tsp. chopped, fresh parsley
- 1/4 tsp. ground Black pepper
- salt (to taste)
- 1 tsp. extra virgin olive oil
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 425°F.
- In a medium bowl, combine the cauliflower, cheese, parsley, garlic powder, and pepper.
- Season with salt. Toss to mix.
- Drizzle on the oil and toss again.
- Transfer the mixture to a small nonstick baking dish.
- Bake for 15 to 17 minutes, tossing once, or until lightly browned and crisp-tender.
- Serve immediately.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!