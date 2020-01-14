    Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower

    Ingredients:

    • 1 1/2 cups cauliflower florets (6 ounces)
    • 2 tsp. grated, reduced-fat Parmesan cheese
    • 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
    • 1 tsp. chopped, fresh parsley
    • 1/4 tsp. ground Black pepper
    • salt (to taste)
    • 1 tsp. extra virgin olive oil

    Directions:

    1. Preheat the oven to 425°F.
    2. In a medium bowl, combine the cauliflower, cheese, parsley, garlic powder, and pepper.
    3. Season with salt. Toss to mix.
    4. Drizzle on the oil and toss again.
    5. Transfer the mixture to a small nonstick baking dish.
    6. Bake for 15 to 17 minutes, tossing once, or until lightly browned and crisp-tender.
    7. Serve immediately.

     

