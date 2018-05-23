Ingredients:
- 1 pound Ground Beef
- 1/4 cup finely chopped red onion
- 4 tablespoons barbecue sauce, divided
- 4 slices white Cheddar, pepper Jack, smoked Gouda or provolone
- 4 whole wheat hamburger buns or pretzel rolls, split, toasted
- also… Lettuce leaves, tomato slices and red onion slices
Directions:
- Combine Ground Beef, onion and 2 tablespoons barbecue sauce in medium bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties. Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.
- About 1 minute before burgers are done, brush with remaining 2 tablespoons barbecue sauce and top with cheese.
- Line bottom half of each bun with lettuce leaves, tomato and red onion slices, as desired; top with burger.
- Close sandwiches.
