Cheesy Ham and Macaroni

Macaroni and cheese. It’s a classic — but what happens when you take your homemade mac and cheese to the next level? This recipe can answer that question for you. This cheesy ham macaroni recipe is a hearty meal that’s ideal for cold weather, but is versatile enough to be served year-round!

Ingredients:

  • 1 1.8-oz package white sauce mix
  • 2 cups milk
  • 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese grated
  • 1/2 cup American cheese cubed
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground pepper
  • 7 ounces macaroni cooked according to directions, drained
  • 1 1/2 cup ham fully-cooked
  • 1 cup frozen green peas

Directions:

  1. Thaw the frozen peas.
  2. In a large saucepan stir together white sauce mix and milk.* Following package directions, cook until thickened.
  3. Stir in cheese and pepper.
  4. Add macaroni, ham and peas and cook, stirring until heated through.
  5. Serve hot.

Serves 6.

NOTE: If you want to make a white sauce from scratch, melt 3 tablespoons butter in a saucepan. Stir in 1/4 cup flour and cook until mixture bubbles. Stir in 2 cups milk and cook, stirring until thickened.

