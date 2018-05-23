Macaroni and cheese. It’s a classic — but what happens when you take your homemade mac and cheese to the next level? This recipe can answer that question for you. This cheesy ham macaroni recipe is a hearty meal that’s ideal for cold weather, but is versatile enough to be served year-round!
Ingredients:
- 1 1.8-oz package white sauce mix
- 2 cups milk
- 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese grated
- 1/2 cup American cheese cubed
- 1/8 teaspoon ground pepper
- 7 ounces macaroni cooked according to directions, drained
- 1 1/2 cup ham fully-cooked
- 1 cup frozen green peas
Directions:
- Thaw the frozen peas.
- In a large saucepan stir together white sauce mix and milk.* Following package directions, cook until thickened.
- Stir in cheese and pepper.
- Add macaroni, ham and peas and cook, stirring until heated through.
- Serve hot.
Serves 6.
NOTE: If you want to make a white sauce from scratch, melt 3 tablespoons butter in a saucepan. Stir in 1/4 cup flour and cook until mixture bubbles. Stir in 2 cups milk and cook, stirring until thickened.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!