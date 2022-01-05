Homemade Veggie Nuggets
Ingredients:
- 1 head of cauliflower (about 6 cups)
- 4 cups broccoli florets
- 1 cup shredded carrots
- 2 cups part skim mozzarella cheese
- 1/2 cup skim milk
- 1 1/2 cup bread crumbs
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 F.
- In a food processor, chop broccoli, cauliflower and carrots until fine. Mix vegetables together.
- Add the milk and mozzarella cheese until thoroughly mixed.
- Spray a cookie sheet generously with cooking spray.
- With your hands, shape mixture into a nugget form.
- Dip each nugget into bread crumbs and place on the cookie sheet.
- Bake for 20 minutes, turning each nugget halfway through.
- Enjoy with a dipping sauce of choice.
