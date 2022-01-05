Homemade Veggie Nuggets

Homemade Veggie Nuggets

Ingredients:

  • 1 head of cauliflower (about 6 cups)
  • 4 cups broccoli florets
  • 1 cup shredded carrots
  • 2 cups part skim mozzarella cheese
  • 1/2 cup skim milk
  • 1 1/2 cup bread crumbs

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 F.
  2. In a food processor, chop broccoli, cauliflower and carrots until fine. Mix vegetables together.
  3. Add the milk and mozzarella cheese until thoroughly mixed.
  4. Spray a cookie sheet generously with cooking spray.
  5. With your hands, shape mixture into a nugget form.
  6. Dip each nugget into bread crumbs and place on the cookie sheet.
  7. Bake for 20 minutes, turning each nugget halfway through.
  8. Enjoy with a dipping sauce of choice.

