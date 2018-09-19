Zucchini Pizza Casserole

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups shredded zucchini
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 cup romano cheese, grated
  • 2 cups (8 ounces) mozzarella cheese, shredded and divided
  • 1 cup (4 ounces) provolone cheese, shredded and divided
  • 3 tablespoons butter, divided
  • 1 pound lean Italian sausage, removed from casings
  • 1 medium onion, diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 15-ounce can tomato sauce
  • 2 teaspoons oregano
  • 3 teaspoons fresh basil, chopped
  • 1 small red pepper, diced

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 400°F.
  2. Place zucchini in strainer. Sprinkle with salt. Let stand for 10 minutes before squeezing out any additional moisture and setting aside.
  3. Beat eggs in medium bowl until combined. Add drained zucchini, romano, 1 cup mozzarella cheese and 1/2 cup provolone, stirring to combine.
  4. Using paper towel, spread 1 tablespoon butter into 13 x 9-inch baking dish, coating bottom and sides of pan. Once buttered, press zucchini mixture into dish and bake uncovered for 20 minutes.
  5. Meanwhile, melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter in large saute pan. Add onions. Sauté 3-4 minutes or until tender. Crumble Italian sausage into pan and cook, stirring frequently and breaking it up into pieces until browned and no longer pink. Add garlic and cook 1-2 minutes longer before adding tomato sauce and spices and stirring to combine.
  6. Spoon tomato sauce over baked zucchini mixture, sprinkle with remaining cheese. Evenly distribute peppers over the top.
  7. Bake 20 minutes longer or until cheese is melted and casserole is heated through.

