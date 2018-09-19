Ingredients:
- 4 cups shredded zucchini
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup romano cheese, grated
- 2 cups (8 ounces) mozzarella cheese, shredded and divided
- 1 cup (4 ounces) provolone cheese, shredded and divided
- 3 tablespoons butter, divided
- 1 pound lean Italian sausage, removed from casings
- 1 medium onion, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 15-ounce can tomato sauce
- 2 teaspoons oregano
- 3 teaspoons fresh basil, chopped
- 1 small red pepper, diced
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 400°F.
- Place zucchini in strainer. Sprinkle with salt. Let stand for 10 minutes before squeezing out any additional moisture and setting aside.
- Beat eggs in medium bowl until combined. Add drained zucchini, romano, 1 cup mozzarella cheese and 1/2 cup provolone, stirring to combine.
- Using paper towel, spread 1 tablespoon butter into 13 x 9-inch baking dish, coating bottom and sides of pan. Once buttered, press zucchini mixture into dish and bake uncovered for 20 minutes.
- Meanwhile, melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter in large saute pan. Add onions. Sauté 3-4 minutes or until tender. Crumble Italian sausage into pan and cook, stirring frequently and breaking it up into pieces until browned and no longer pink. Add garlic and cook 1-2 minutes longer before adding tomato sauce and spices and stirring to combine.
- Spoon tomato sauce over baked zucchini mixture, sprinkle with remaining cheese. Evenly distribute peppers over the top.
- Bake 20 minutes longer or until cheese is melted and casserole is heated through.