Ingredients:
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 tablespoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, cold and diced
- 1 1/4 cups whole milk
- 1 (15-ounce) jar pizza sauce
- 2 cups shredded Mozzarella cheese
- 1 cup sliced pepperoni
- 4 slices crisp bacon, crumbled
- 1/2 cup diced ham
- 1/4 pound (about 2 links) cooked Italian sausage, crumbled
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375°F. Grease 9×13-inch baking dish; set aside. In large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and salt. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs the size of peas. Stir in milk until just combined.
- Drop half of batter by spoonfuls into prepared baking dish (it won’t cover bottom completely). Drizzle batter with half of pizza sauce, and sprinkle with half of each cheese, pepperoni, bacon, ham, and sausage. Top with remaining batter and remaining ingredients. Top with black pepper and dried oregano.
- Bake until golden brown on top and biscuit is cooked through, about 30 minutes. Remove from oven, slice and serve.