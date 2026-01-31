Commentary: Looking back at a year of putting Ohio farmers first

By Don Jones

Ohio FSA Executive Director

Since Jan. 20, 2025, President Donald J. Trump has been working around the clock to put American Farmers First after inheriting one of the toughest farm economies our country has faced in decades. Here in Ohio, farmers and producers know the challenges firsthand — rising input costs, volatile markets, extreme weather and years of policies that prioritize bureaucracy over producers.

This year, Trump and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins have worked at record speed to deliver real relief and long-term reforms, working hand-in-hand with the Farm Service Agency to ensure these resources are reaching our farmers and rural communities right here at home.

To date, the Trump administration has delivered more than $30 billion in ad hoc assistance to farmers nationwide since January 2025.

Here in Ohio, this includes $301 million through the Emergency Commodity Assistance Program (ECAP), $120 million in disaster relief through the Supplemental Disaster Relief Program (SDRP) and $28.8 million in assistance for specialty crop and livestock producers. These programs are helping farmers recover from weather disasters, inflation and market losses that have been left unaddressed for years.

Just as important, the Trump administration strengthened the farm safety net through legislation in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. For the first time in more than a decade, statutory reference prices for major commodities were raised by 10 to 21%, and more than 30 million new base acres were added to Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage programs beginning in 2026.

Crop insurance was also made more affordable, saving farmers over $400 million annually, with expanded support for beginning farmers and growers, a critical investment in the future of agriculture.

USDA is also working to lower farmers’ costs by restoring competition and cutting red tape. New actions with the Department of Justice are targeting price fixing and anti-competitive behavior in key input markets like seed, fertilizer and equipment. Partnerships with the Department of Labor and Department of Homeland Security have also led to significant reforms to the H-2A program. An Interim Final Rule published by DOL in October reformed the H-2A Adverse Effect Wage Rate — providing over $2 billion in annual savings for farmers — and a Final Rule published by DHS reduced the time it takes to navigate the H-2A application process by allowing concurrent filing.

These reforms help make the H-2A program more affordable and accessible, ensuring producers have access to the labor they need at a more affordable cost.

USDA has been prioritizing the purchase of healthy, U.S.-grown commodities with the intent to purchase up to $970 million in this year alone, under Section 32 of the Agriculture Act of 1935. These purchases support farmers while supplying food banks, schools and nutrition programs, strengthening agriculture and food security in communities like Ohio.

One of the most significant actions of this year was the announcement of $12 billion in Farmer Bridge Payments, designed to help farmers weather ongoing market disruptions, elevated production costs and continued volatility while longer-term reforms take hold. This bridge assistance reflects President Trump’s commitment to ensuring farmers are not left behind as the farm economy recovers.

These payments are intended to provide stability and certainty for producers as USDA continues to deliver disaster assistance and implement the improvements made under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

While SDRP signups are ongoing, USDA is ensuring farmers have access to immediate relief today while positioning them for expanded market opportunities ahead.

Under President Trump’s leadership, we are rebuilding American agriculture to be stronger, more competitive and more resilient. The Trump administration is expanding global market access for American agriculture. New trade deals and frameworks with more than 15 countries are opening doors for U.S. beef, grains, dairy, specialty crops and biofuel exports. These wins matter here in Ohio, where exports support farm income, rural jobs and long-term economic growth.

At the Farm Service Agency, our mission is simple, but bold: serve farmers, not bureaucracy. The Trump administration’s Farmers First agenda is delivering real results: relief today, stronger safety nets tomorrow, and expanded markets for the future — but this is just the beginning.

Every day, the Farm Service Agency will continue to fight for Ohio farmers and producers to ensure they have the tools, freedom and opportunity to succeed for generations to come.

(Don Jones is the state executive director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency – Ohio. Prior to his appointment, Jones served as a representative in the Ohio State Legislature, where he was chairman of the House Agriculture Committee. Jones was an agricultural education teacher and FFA advisor for 23 years in Harrison County, Ohio. He served on the State FFA and Advisory Board during his tenure. Jones, along with his twin brother Jon and parents John and Pauline, started the family farm equipment dealership in the fall of 1989. Jones and his wife, Amy, reside in Freeport, Ohio, on the family farm, where they raise Jones and his wife, Amy, reside in Freeport, Ohio, on the family farm where they operate a cow/calf operation and market hay.)