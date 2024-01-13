That four-letter word: S-N-O-W

If there is one word guaranteed to illicit a definitive response, it’s SNOW. Whether that response comes with positive or negative undertones depends wholly upon the person. I am going to take advantage of this platform to tell you, that I, personally, love snow.

I have lived in northeast Ohio my entire life, in the shadow of Lake Erie and in the heart of the snow belt where lake effect snow hits with a vengeance. I have known snow to begin in November and stick around through April, and I embrace it, for I love the changing seasons, and, most of all, I have come to understand just how important it is. Unfortunately, as the earth’s climate changes, snow is at a premium, and there will be a price to pay for its scarcity.

Positive for plants

There is an old saying, “Snow is a poor man’s fertilizer.” This is because snow actually acts as a fertilizer boost to plants. As rain and snow travel through the atmosphere, they pick up nitrogen. Because millions of snowflakes provide a much larger surface area than rain drops, nitrogen attaches to the flakes providing a better method of delivery. Melting snow imparts a slow and gentle release of this nitrogen into the soil, benefitting plants early in the spring when the ground is thawing.

There is certainly much truth to another saying: “A good winter snow makes all the plants grow.” A blanket of snow provides exceptional insulation of the soil and the plant roots within it. Sudden temperature drops that occur in a snowless landscape can lead to the damage of roots and bulbs as the soil freezes deeper and deeper. In fact, the freeze-thaw cycle can heave plants such as strawberries right out of the ground, breaking their tender roots.

Snow not only provides a blanket that prevents acute temperatures from damaging plants, but it also protects them when warmer temperatures threaten to dry out the soil before spring arrives. When spring does arrive, the melting snow slowly infiltrates the ground, providing plants with the lifesaving liquid they need at the beginning of the growing season. A good snowpack is incredibly important for replenishing the water table.

Beneath the snow

In addition to benefitting plants, snow is incredibly important to wildlife. Acting as a physical barrier against the chilly air above, snow also traps warmer air and moisture that lies beneath its cover.

Scientists only recently began to understand the true importance of a unique microclimate that lies beneath a layer of snow at least 6 inches deep. The subnivium, named for the Latin words “below” (sub) and “snow” (nivis), is a series of narrow pockets of open space that exist between the snowpack above and the Earth’s surface below.

Here, there is a climate, where constant temperatures remain just a tad above freezing. A busy highway of organisms travels throughout this layer, utilizing the lifesaving protection that it offers. Arthropods, rodents, reptiles, amphibians and a number of bird species tunnel down into this remarkable ecosystem where they remain protected from the elements and from predators.

Plants, too, benefit from this warmer realm. Decomposition that occurs here throughout the winter provides the nutrients that wildflowers and other plants utilize in their new growth. Acting as a winter greenhouse, the subnivium not only keeps the root systems warm but permits enough light to allow for low-level photosynthesis to occur.

Of course, snow is not always advantageous. Heavy snowfall can weigh down branches, bending them to the ground or even causing them to snap. This heavy snowfall results in having to break out the shovels in an effort to clear it from our paths. For many, snow makes driving treacherous and stressful. As we get older, it is harder to stay warm when winter weather arrives, impacting our health and resulting in elevated heating bills.

Enjoying snow

Yet, there is something about snow that brings out the kid in us. And speaking of kids, I don’t know of a single one that hasn’t used a snow day to take advantage of playing in the fluffy white stuff. Making snow angels, building snow forts, creating snowmen, having snowball fights or hauling a sled up the nearest hill were all activities of my childhood, and admittedly, some continue today.

As adults there are other more “mature” ways of enjoying the winter. For those of us who enjoy stargazing, something in the crisp night air makes the stars appear brighter, sharper and even twinkly. There is nothing like a winter hike by the light of the full moon.

Traversing through the landscape, the snow crunching and squeaking beneath my boots while the call of a barred owl breaks the silence is an experience beyond magical. And if you are into skiing, whether downhill or cross-country, a good snowpack provides the avenue for a healthy cardiovascular workout.

There are also relaxing ways in which to enjoy snowy winter days. Have you ever looked out upon a blanket of fresh snow after a night below zero? The surface sparkles in the sunshine like a million diamonds giving us a feeling of awe as it beautifies the landscape.

The biting cold provides us an excuse to indulge in our favorite comfort foods, such as a big bowl of beef stew or a glass of hot mulled cider. It gives us a reason to stay inside, relax and read a good book. Although I enjoy all aspects of winter, one of my favorite evening activities is to settle into a comfy chair in front of a crackling woodstove, the outdoor floodlights illuminating the heavy flakes as they swirl around the house and a cup of hot chocolate in my hand, topped with a dollop of whipped cream.