The stark contrast between a morning snowfall and the tragedy in Minneapolis

This morning, the world outside my windows is stark black and white.

The snow has continued falling since very early, and it now looks like a painting of barren trees amidst a heavy blanket of white.

Yesterday was a day of stark opposites, as we watched our now 9-year-old grandson lead his YMCA basketball team to an undefeated season and the final championship game. One day, this group of kids will learn what it feels like to lose, but it hasn’t happened in three years of practiced determination. Brooks thinks if you practice and play hard, a good guy will always win.

Just moments before leaving our home to go to his game, I watched in horror as the news out of Minneapolis brought video of citizens standing in protest of ICE agents in their neighborhoods.

A 37-year-old man attempting to help a woman who had been knocked down was pepper-sprayed at close range. With a phone in his hand, the other empty hand raised, he was then pushed to the street, held down and hit repeatedly by four ICE agents and then shot in the back. Initial reports say he was then shot a total of 10 times.

A registered nurse, Alex Pretti worked in the ICU for the Veterans Administration. It was reported he was walking home from work through the streets of protestors against ICE, had a handgun holstered and some say he shouldn’t have. Others say that as a citizen, he had the right to bear arms. He had stepped forward to help a woman who had been shoved down get out of harm’s way. This was how Pretti lived his life, and he was likely not used to being punished for it.

People see chaos in the streets and reach assumptions about what came before. My first thought is that those who are doing a job of protecting citizens should not shoot someone 10 to 12 times at point-blank range. One shot to the leg would have subdued even the worst criminal.

The former top lawyer of the Department of Homeland Security in the first Trump administration has characterized the current tactics of ICE as embarrassing, lawless and cruel.

It has been widely reported that the U.S. Attorney General sent a letter to Minnesota officials saying that ICE will be ordered to leave if state officials turn over its voter database to the Trump administration.

Just like the view out my farmhouse windows today, this current view is stark. All the color that makes this country so vivid and lovely has been stripped away by unrelenting chaos, widely and wildly opposing viewpoints.

Pushing masked ICE recruits and federal agents into communities to protect citizens prompts many to ask who is being protected?

The only way to prevent further tragedies is to pause this approach. This clearly is not working. It seems we are past the point of a questionable situation. Elected officials in leadership need to step in, unplug and review.