Andy Trotter, of Calcutta, and his daughter Andrea took Farm and Dairy on a grand adventure in July. We flew to London to see Phantom of the Opera at Her Majesty’s Theater, and met Australian actor, Ben Lewis, who played the title role as the Phantom in the West End production. But the fun wasn’t over, as we then made a Transatlantic crossing on the Queen Mary 2 from England’s port city of Southampton to New York City. So. Much. Fun.

