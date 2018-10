We made the nine-hour drive from Canton, Ohio, to Hartford, Connecticut, with Bill and Amber Weaver to catch this year’s Farm Aid concert Sept. 22. In addition to founders Willie Nelson, Neil Young and John Mellencamp, the concert lineup included Dave Matthews, Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Kacey Musgraves and other artists.

