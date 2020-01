In September 2019, Ron and Marilyn Drozdowski, of Loudonville, Ohio, traveled to both Namibia and Zimbabwe in Africa and toured each country. In Namibia, they visited Etosha-Okaukuejo National Park, a huge game preserve. They then visited Victory Falls National Park in Zimbabwe, where they enjoyed fishing for tiger fish, with Farm and Dairy, on the Zambezi River.

1 of 3