Visiting the Crazy Horse Memorial with the Jukovichs

By -
0
4

Sam and Martha Jurkovich, Cambridge, Ohio, visited the Crazy Horse Memorial Aug. 27 while vacationing in South Dakota. While on the trip, Farm and Dairy learned the Crazy Horse Memorial is the world’s largest mountain carving in progress.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

<

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.