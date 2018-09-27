Visiting the Crazy Horse Memorial with the Jukovichs

Sam and Martha Jurkovich, Cambridge, Ohio, visited the Crazy Horse Memorial Aug. 27 while vacationing in South Dakota. While on the trip, Farm and Dairy learned the Crazy Horse Memorial is the world’s largest mountain carving in progress.
Sam and Martha Jurkovich, Cambridge, Ohio, visited the Crazy Horse Memorial Aug. 27 while vacationing in South Dakota. While on the trip, Farm and Dairy learned the Crazy Horse Memorial is the world’s largest mountain carving in progress.
Toll-Free 800-837-3419
Local 330-337-3419
Farm and Agriculture News, Local Market Prices and Crop Reports, Columns and Commentary.
Hundreds of Auction Advertisements for Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
Featuring Specialty Antique Auctions, Stores and Shows
Hundreds of Classifieds, Autos & Real Estate Listings