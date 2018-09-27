Roundup of gardening news for Sept. 27, 2018

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Vermicomposting. A workshop on vermicomposting for gardening will be offered by the Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership Oct. 11, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Roosevelt Community Garden, 625 Roosevelt Street N.W., Warren, Ohio

This workshop covers the basics of vermicomposting. Attendees will learn what to feed their worms and how to properly care for their worms.

Participants will also make and take home their own vermicomposting bins. Bring a 15- or 20-gallon tote bin and we will provide the worms and other items you need. Organizers will also have tote bins available for sale the day of the class.

Scholarships are also available for those who may not be able to acquire supplies. Contact Cassandra Clevenger at 330-774-8896 or Cassandra@tnpwarren.org.

MAHONING COUNTY

Pollinator school. A pollinator school will be held on Tuesday evenings — Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23 — from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the OSU Extension office, 490 S. Broad Street, Canfield.

During the four-week program, participants will learn about pollinators through activities to understand how to identify, provide habitat for and understand the importance of pollinators.

Lesson plan will be provided, for attendees to use with youth audiences.

Registration is $20/person for the series; individual classes are $10. For information call 330-533-5538 or visit http://go.osu.edu/beeschool.

