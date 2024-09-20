Friday, September 20, 2024

2024 Drought News and Resources

Drought News and Resources

Ohio State College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences experts offer safety tips for farmers heading into harvest season amid extreme drought.
Learn how to evaluate and care for drought-stricken pastures.
Counties in Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania have been declared primary natural disaster areas due to drought, enabling them to get emergency credit.
Currently, Ohio is experiencing abnormally dry to exceptional drought conditions, which can bring along additional challenges during soybean harvest.
Jim Abrams shares the lasting effects of droughts on wildlife and their habitats.
Ohio State University is intensifying its efforts to support farmers after the USDA declared 23 Ohio counties as natural disaster areas.
The Livestock Forage Disaster Program provides compensation to eligible livestock producers who have suffered grazing losses for covered livestock.

