2024 Drought News and Resources

Drought News and Resources
Increased combine, field fire risk amid record drought
Ohio State College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences experts offer safety tips for farmers heading into harvest season amid extreme drought.
FSA resources available for counties hit by drought
Counties in Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania have been declared primary natural disaster areas due to drought, enabling them to get emergency credit.
Harvesting soybeans in dry weather
Currently, Ohio is experiencing abnormally dry to exceptional drought conditions, which can bring along additional challenges during soybean harvest.
Rain, rain, come again!
Jim Abrams shares the lasting effects of droughts on wildlife and their habitats.
Ohio State assists farmers following USDA natural disaster declaration
Ohio State University is intensifying its efforts to support farmers after the USDA declared 23 Ohio counties as natural disaster areas.
Assistance is available for drought-affected producers
The Livestock Forage Disaster Program provides compensation to eligible livestock producers who have suffered grazing losses for covered livestock.