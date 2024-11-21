Considerations for feeding beef cows this winter

This has been a roller-coaster year with regard to pasture production and growth across much of Ohio. Here in the east-central part of the state, drought took hold in July and really hasn’t eased up much.

Pasture conditions continue to rate as poor or very poor, and the hay crop was just a small percentage of a normal second cutting. Third-cutting hay crop was nonexistent across the area.

At a series of programs across the region, we discussed management options for winter feeding of beef cows in drought impacted areas. The following were some of the highlighted discussion points.

Know how much stored forage is available

Taking hay inventory now is key. This should involve not just counting bales, but knowing how many tons of forage is available versus what might have to be purchased supplementation.

Getting out and actually weighing bales is the first step to planning winter feeding.

Don’t guess, forage test

Forage testing is important when developing a supplementation plan. Know how much energy, protein and fiber is in your hay will allow a nutritionist to help plan supplementation needs. There is a significant difference in the pounds of supplemental energy required between a poor hay sample at 45% total digestible nutrients (TDN) compared to average grass hay with a TDN around 54-56%.

Find a nutritionist

Having a nutritionist you can contact that to help you formulate diets that meet the needs of you cow herd and your goals as a producer are key. We can provide some options and education in the area of herd nutrition; however, we as extension educators are not trained to formulate diets on a daily basis. Much like a veterinarian, a relationship with a nutritionist (not just a feed salesperson) can be the difference between a profitable calf crop and a train wreck in managing reproduction.

Protein source and cost

Supplementing protein is the highest cost feed component. Location in the state, number of head to feed and ability to handle bulk ingredients will determine what protein sources you may consider.

Often this discussion revolves around soybean meal and distiller’s grains. Be sure to compare costs, and storage options. Protein sources that are high in moisture content, such as wet distiller’s grains or spent brewer’s grains, have shorter shelf lives.

Lick tubs can be a tool, but not often the answer

More often than not, energy is the limiting factor when it comes to supplementing beef cows. While some lick tubs can provide protein, they are usually not a cost-effective way to provide energy to a cow herd. Not all tubs are made equal; to a degree, you get what you pay for as some tubs are harder and have higher quality protein sources than others. If feeding corn fodder or grazing stalks, tubs may be a protein supplementation option. If tubs fit your management approach, compare liquid lick tanks to baked tubs.

Be flexible

When feed is in short supply, flexibility is key. Sometimes the best bet is to reduce the need. Culling maybe the best option to get through winter feeding challenges.