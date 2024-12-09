West Virginia farmers can apply now for state drought relief funds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Enrollment is now open for the West Virginia Department of Agriculture’s Drought Recovery Program. The state legislature allocated $10 million in surplus funds to go to livestock farmers as they recover from this year’s historic drought conditions.

Those eligible are livestock farmers, who are already enrolled in the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency Livestock Forage Disaster Program. These farmers can now sign up for the drought recovery program at their local conservation districts.

The enrollment period runs through Jan. 30. The funding will support farmers by covering critical needs, such as restoring drought-damaged pastures, assisting with water resources and addressing other pressing drought-related expenses.

The program aims to fill gaps not covered by federal disaster relief programs.

“West Virginia’s farmers are facing a crisis unlike any we’ve seen in decades,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt, in a statement. “As drought conditions continue to impact our farmers, this support is crucial to help them weather the storm, so they can continue their operations. While this will not solve all the challenges, it will provide immediate relief and help farmers on the road to recovery.”

Enrollment process. Farmers must sign up in person at their local conservation district. All information the applicant provides must match the information on the USDA-FSA 2024 LFP Estimated Calculated Payment Report.

Applicants must have key documents at the time they apply:

• A physical copy of the applicant’s USDA-FSA 2024 LFP Estimated Calculated Payment Report must include an application number and a total gross LFP payment.

• A completed W-9 form. If you do not have one, a blank form may be provided at the conservation district office.

• A completed “Sign Up, Release and Disclaimer Application” form on site. These forms will be made available at the district offices.

After the enrollment period closes, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture will review applications and determine funding for farmers.

Farmers can contact their local conservation district for assistance:

• Northern Panhandle (Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall): 304-238-1231

• Upper Ohio (Wetzel, Tyler, Pleasants): 304-758-2512

• Monongahela (Monongalia, Marion, Preston): 304-296-0081

• West Fork (Doddridge, Harrison, Gilmer, Lewis): 304-627-2160

• Tygarts Valley (Taylor, Barbour, Upshur, Randolph, Tucker): 304-457-3026

• Potomac Valley (Pendleton, Grant, Hardy, Mineral, Hampshire): 304-822-5174

• Eastern Panhandle (Morgan, Berkeley, Jefferson): 304-263-4376

• Little Kanawha (Wood, Ritchie, Wirt, Calhoun, Roane): 304-422-9088

• Western (Jackson, Mason, Putnam): 304-675-3054

• Elk (Braxton, Webster, Clay, Nicholas): 304-765-2535

• Greenbrier (Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe): 304-645-6173

• Capitol (Kanawha): 304-759-0736

• Guyan (Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln, Boone, Logan, Mingo): 304-528-5718

• Southern (Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, Summers, McDowell, Mercer): 304-253-0261.

For additional information, farmers are encouraged to contact the WVDA at 304-558-3200 or visit www.wvagriculture.org.