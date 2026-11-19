Saturday, I turn 58.

Every birthday that I have grown another year older, I am reminded that plenty of our peers are forever frozen in endless youth at age 14, 16 and so on. We lost one beloved classmate on the morning of our 40th class reunion. That is a reality check that made a few crow’s feet and gray hair seem a silly thing to worry over, indeed.

Fifty-eight is not a milestone number. Nobody rents a hall for 58. There are no balloons shaped like a 5 and an 8, no speeches, no one handing you a key to anything. Fifty is a big one. Sixty is the next big one. Fifty-eight is the number in between, the one that just shows up on a Saturday in November and says, here I am, deal with it. I deal with it with gratitude.

And honestly? Good. I’ve had two surprise parties in my lifetime and I think that is more than enough. The first one was awesome. The second one a decade later made me wonder if perhaps I simply wasn’t too bright? I suspected nothing.

As a kid, birthdays are a countdown. “I’m 6 ½,” “ I’m 9 ¾,” and “I’m almost 10!” Even younger, we just flash our fingers “I’m this many.” Today, God willing, I am so many that I would have to flap both hands open and closed five times and then some. It would be windy.

Truth be told, I honestly keep forgetting how old I am. I actually make myself older to match Mr Wonderful who’s slightly older than I am. My Bestie, just six months older, also texted me early in the week to remind me that I had one more week of being younger than she is.

At 28, a birthday list was easy. I could fill a page of things I needed as a new homeowner. At 58, the list gets shorter, not longer, and that’s not sadness, that’s arithmetic. The house is already full. I have spent years buying for the grand house in my head while living in a real one that fills up fast, and I have finally learned the difference. Another sweater needs a drawer I don’t have. Another gadget needs a shelf that doesn’t exist. Another thing needs a home, and our home is out of homes for most of the “stuff.”

I spent the week after the great dumpster toss of the attic cubby decluttering the rest of the house. I had to face the fact that I’ve been living a lie. Much like Monica’s secret clutter closet in the old sitcom, “Friends,” apparently I am a hoarder. Why do we have 12 sharp knives stuffed in a drawer? We use four of them. Why do I keep clothing I never wear, china we never use, and a set of brass andirons that basically are a decorative way to stub your toe?

Mr. Wonderful and I made a donation date of it. I had filled boxes and bags. We loaded the car and drove around dropping them off at charity shops and the Humane Society. Obviously the Humane Society got the towels and blankets, unused dog toys, and brand new pet harnesses that didn’t quite fit. I just couldn’t see them having a use for the fine china and andirons.

As I unloaded bags and boxes at the charity shop, completely filling one of their giant roller bins, I shouted over to someone dropping off two bags “slacker! It’s like you’re not even trying.” He just laughed.

Obviously, I was using humor to deflect from the embarrassing amount of stuff we had amassed.

So this year, I asked for something that doesn’t need a shelf at all. I asked for a day spent relaxing with our daughter.

She’s 27 now, with a 130-year-old house of her own and a life that keeps her busy the way a life should. There was a time I planned her birthdays, the cake, the candles, the whole production. Now she is spending mine with me, and if you want to know what 58 feels like, that’s most of it right there. The child you used to make a fuss over now makes a fuss over you, and you let her, because you’re smart enough now to know a real gift when you see — and feel — it.

Fifty-eight turns out to be less about the number and more about who shows up. The best gifts don’t fit in a box. They fit in time spent with the ones you love. That’s the day. No hall, no balloons, no speeches. Just coffee and old things and ice cream and my daughter, in that order, and I cannot think of a single wrapped box that would beat it.