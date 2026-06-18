Third time’s the charm

Build a resilient farming operation with <

>no-till management and strategic forage mixes

It is no secret that in Ohio, mostly southern and eastern regions, over the last two years, we have suffered drought conditions, making forage options for livestock limited or even obsolete.

The first year could have come as a surprise to those who were not prepared for such conditions. The second year, though (admittedly), we should have been more prepared for and anticipated the possibility of another drought.

Hopefully you, unlike myself, had a better plan in place. However, if you did not, and you want to take a serious look at your operation, let’s talk. What changes do you want to make? What changes are you willing to make? What is stopping you from becoming more resilient to the unexpected weather patterns?

If you are blessed with a wheat field you will be harvesting soon, what are your plans for it? Have you thought of cover crops? If yes, what crop will you plant, perhaps focusing on forages for grazing? Or even an emergency late summer feed? No matter what goes into that field next, I am hoping you look at no-till as an option.

There are many benefits to utilizing no-till in your farming operation where it works. It would come as no surprise that a SWCD employee would want to highlight soil structure, soil health, erosion prevention and drought resistance as a few of the many notable benefits. Leaving the soil undisturbed protects the bacteria, mycorrhizal fungi and the invertebrates that are the “soil engineers” we want! This underground ecosystem works together naturally to create channels that improve root growth, water infiltration and nutrient absorption. Living in northeastern Ohio is no comparison to the northwest; however, it is important to note that leaving crop residue on the field surface protects the topsoil from heavy washouts and harsh winds.

One final consideration is the impact that no-till helps make with drought resistance. By leaving the soil undisturbed, the higher organic matter will hold more rainfall like a sponge. This, combined with the residue left on the top, helps create a mulch-like effect that minimizes evaporation, helping crops survive the drought-like conditions many of us here in Ohio have been plagued with the last two summers. Remember 1% of organic matter in the top 6 inches of soil can hold 27,000 gallons of water per acre.

Cover crops also offer the added benefit of weed suppression. The selected crop should be one that establishes quickly to reduce or eliminate the fallow period when weeds can establish. An important point to note even after crop termination, crop residue can remain for long periods, providing a veil of ground cover that will shade out weed seeds and hinder their germination. The goal in using cover crops for weed suppression is simple: competition. The cover crops will use all of the resources that would otherwise go to the weeds for germination.

There are many grazing or winter feed options for cover crops after wheat and your species selection matters. For quick establishment, one could use a mix of oats, radishes and clover. This mix offers deep taproots and some nitrogen fixation not to mention a grazers’ dream.

Sorghum sudan grass or pearl millet might be what you select. These options can offer high tonnage yields; however, they might require a nitrogen application.

Triticale is another favorite for grazing, silage or baling. Triticale offers high tonnage, added soil health benefits and compaction relief. Lastly, a prominent option is a combination of oats, peas, rye and a little vetch. This mix, when planted in late summer, can be grazed in the fall. The rye and vetch could even remain until spring.

Just like all management options on your farm, pick the crop or mix based on what will work for you. If oats and peas are your choice to start, they are best complemented with turnips or other brassicas. By planting these, you could extend your grazing season by two months, offering a high-quality, high-protein forage. Carroll SWCD, along with many other conservation districts in the state provide low-cost specialty conservation equipment rentals. Our goal is to help you improve your soil and conserve nutrients, ultimately improving water quality. Most of the equipment Carroll SWCD offers has been purchased using grant funds, which allows us to charge very modest rental fees. The entire rental fee supports the program by covering costs such as repairs, maintenance and eventually replacement of some of the equipment.

Our hope is that by having these drills available to rent, producers are provided with an affordable means of incorporating conservation on their land, so that we may all enjoy these natural resources for generations to come. Soil and water conservation districts are here to assist with helping you determine which crops would be best for your goals, the rate at which to plant, planting methods and perhaps even creating an overall conservation plan.

The main factor in this cover crop dream would be cooperation from Mother Nature, no doubt, but more importantly, if we do not bend and adapt to meet the unforeseen, our results will always remain the same. We will be left to rely on others. That thought scares me, and if it scares you, maybe this is your year to try something new!

(Lindsay Short is the district administrator at the Carroll Soil and Water Conservation District.)