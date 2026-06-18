What is this mystery wooden item?

Hello from Hazard!

We have a new item this week. Item No. 1306 came from Rosemary Campbell, of Bethesda, Ohio. It’s actually a twofer.

Item No. 1306-1 is about 5 feet long and 3 1/2 feet high, all wood. Item No. 1306-2 is about 2 feet long and 8 or 9 inches high. The two items are not related to one another. Or are they?

That’s all the information I’m giving you for now. Give us your best guess.

You can reach us at editorial@farmanddairy.com, comment on this Hazard A Guess? post at www.farmanddairy.com or send mail to Hazard a Guess?, in care of Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460. You can also call in to give us your information at 330-337-3419.