Antique Wooden Tool Needs Identified

Hello from Hazard!

We had several guesses come in on Item No. 1207.

“It’s called a tether control for flying gasoline powered model airplanes. This was in the 1950s to 1960s before remote controls. The button by the hand hole is for leaving the cable out to the desired length. The crank is to bring the cable back in,” Ken Reeger said.

Richard Bader, of Middletown, New York, agrees with Ken. Richard still has one.

Edward Warren agreed with Bernard Scott who said last week it is a survey chain measure.

Ken Burkholder, Sterling, Ohio, submitted the item. The interior has a spool which is divided into two sections by a wooden ridge. Fine wire is wound around both sides of the spool. Brass “connectors” are attached to the wire. The handle can be changed to operate right or left handed. Ken bought it at a flea market years ago thinking it was fishing equipment.

Gregg Kobliska submitted Item No. 1208. It was on the farm they bought in 1962. Gregg has searched and tried to figure it out to no avail.

Do you know what the item is and how it is used? Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.