Healthy cooking tips for the holiday season

Holiday time is here, as is the time we prepare food for our families. I love this time of year, but it also brings a lot of preparation and sometimes stress.

We celebrate the holiday “season,” beginning in October, by baking apple crisp, through January, making special sweets and breads. This season, we often focus on food that is high in sugar, sodium, fat and calories. Holidays also bring in many extra gatherings, social events and shopping, leaving us with even less time to cook. As we prepare food for family and friends, there are ways to make our favorite holiday recipes healthier and still taste great.

Plan a menu and shop early

You can reduce stress and impulse buying. Never go to the store hungry and have a list.

Choose wisely. Go for lean proteins (poultry, pork and beef), low-fat dairy and low-sodium.

Healthier food preparation. Try broiling, roasting, grilling and steaming instead of frying. These methods capture the flavor of foods without adding calories.

Roasting vegetables brings out the natural sweetness, and using flavorful herbs and seasonings can enhance dishes in place of salt. Use low-salt ingredients when choosing soups, beans, tomatoes and sauces.

For healthy holiday sides, try green beans with a twist or sweet potatoes. You can also boost the fiber in your sides by using whole wheat pasta instead of white pasta, brown rice instead of white rice and whole-grain bread and rolls.

Bake without losing flavor

Although some of your favorite foods may contain extra fat, sugar or sodium, you can make modifications to recipes to make your holiday favorites healthier.

Reduce sugar. Use less sugar or replace sugar with non-nutritive sweeteners, particularly in items that will not be baked/cooked, and increase seasonings such as vanilla and cinnamon.

Reduce fat. Use less fat (especially in box mixes) by substituting fruit purees, low-fat or nonfat yogurt and heart-healthy oils such as canola and olive oil.

Increase fiber. Add fruits, vegetables and whole grains.

Healthier pie tips. Everyone loves pie at the holidays; try these tips to save some fat and calories. Omit the bottom crust for fruit pies or use ground ginger snaps in place of a traditional pie crust. You can also substitute egg whites for whole eggs and evaporated skim milk for full fat or try fat-free whipped cream.

If the recipe is still very high in fat and sugars, reduce the portion size you eat, by cutting pie into 10 servings instead of 8.

Food safety

Preparing, cooking and serving food safely to guests should be your goal for the holidays and every day

Cook food thoroughly; use a food thermometer to make sure meat, chicken, turkey, seafood and eggs have been cooked to a safe internal temperature to kill germs.

Thaw your turkey safely in the refrigerator, in a sink of cold water (change the water every 30 minutes) or in the microwave. Do not thaw turkey or other foods on the counter.

Learn more about preparing food safely by visiting the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service website at fsis.usda.gov.

Healthy tips to remember

Finally, consider the following tips for making health choices this holiday season.

Embrace mindful cooking and eating by focusing on the colors, textures and flavors of your food.

Practice portion control and fill your plate with a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins while being mindful of portion sizes. Pay attention to your portion size versus the actual serving size.

Prioritize vegetables and lean proteins. Starting your meals with vegetables and lean meats can help you feel fuller, leading you to have few indulgent side dishes later in the meal.

Limit unhealthy sugars and fats. Keep total fat intake below 30% of total energy and aim to limit free sugars to less than 10% (5% for added health benefits).

Make healthy choices. Consider substitutions throughout your meals, using heart-healthy olive oil where possible.

Be mindful and grateful for this time with family and friends and don’t forget to enjoy the moment!